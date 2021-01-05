Fire danger high with lack of precipitation and snow cover

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite it being winter, the weather has been unseasonably warm. And with a lack of moisture, Tuesday’s fire danger is high.

The grasslands fire danger is rated high Tuesday and the Pennington County Fire Administrator said there are a few reasons for that, despite the current season. With a lack of precipitation recently, there’s not enough snow cover, leaving natural fuels, like grass, dry. The fire administrator said Pennington County fire departments are always prepared for a fire no matter the season.

”Our fire departments here in Pennington County stay in a stance to be able to respond to wildland-urban interface fires 12 months out of the year,” said Jerome Harvey, the Pennington County Fire Administrator. “We don’t make any type of determination as far as a season or shut something off or do something. We’re in that stance and ability to respond to wildland-urban interface fires on a year-round basis.”

There’s also a wind advisory that began Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

