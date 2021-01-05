Advertisement

Destination Rapid City sheds light on dark downtown streets

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A downtown lighting project that’s been in the works for the last five years is one step closer to illuminating downtown to improve safety.

Destination Rapid City will provide more than 60 new poles and lights on Main and St. Joseph Streets, continuing the East of Fifth expansion. Daniel Senftner, President of Destination Rapid City, has been working with Rapid City Police and students at the School of Mines to gain feedback.

“So this is something that I feel will expand downtown and makes it more comfortable to go east of Fifth, for example, and makes comfortability and a safety factor where you’re walking around going hey this is great, and you can actually see, I think that’s important,” says Senftner.

The light fixtures will use LD lights. The $3-million project will use less power, is more efficient to service and is easily upgradeable.

“East of Fifth is the expansion of downtown. We want to make it comfortable to walk from West Boulevard clear downtown to east boulevard,” says Senftner. “With the poles that were putting up and the fixtures that we’re doing, if we want to change it in three years or five years and its the real new thing it’s easy to change because of all the infrastructures in place. That’s the difference, all the infrastructures in place.”

The project will start in March and finish by mid-summer.

