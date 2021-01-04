Advertisement

IRS says executors undervalued Prince’s estate by 50%

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016
The IRS determined that Prince’s estate is worth $163.2 million, overshadowing the $82.3...
The IRS determined that Prince’s estate is worth $163.2 million, overshadowing the $82.3 million valuation submitted by the estate’s administrator.(Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ongoing controversy over the money left behind by Prince when he died without a will is heating up again after Internal Revenue Service calculations showed that executors of the rock star’s estate undervalued it by 50%, or about $80 million.

The IRS determined that Prince’s estate is worth $163.2 million, overshadowing the $82.3 million valuation submitted by Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate’s administrator. The discrepancy primarily involves Prince’s music publishing and recording interests, according to court documents.

Documents show the IRS believes that Prince’s estate owes another $32.4 million in federal taxes, roughly doubling the tax bill based on Comerica’s valuation, the Star Tribune reported.

The IRS also has ordered a $6.4 million “accuracy-related penalty” on Prince’s estate, citing a “substantial” undervaluation of assets, documents show.

Prince’s death of a fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016, created one of the largest and most complicated probate court proceedings in Minnesota history. Estimates of his net worth have varied widely, from $100 million to $300 million.

With Prince’s probate case dragging on, his six sibling heirs have grown increasingly unhappy, particularly as the estate has doled out tens of millions of dollars to lawyers and consultants.

Comerica and its lawyers at Fredrikson & Byron in Minneapolis maintain their estate valuations are solid. Comerica sued the IRS this summer in U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C., saying the agency’s calculations are riddled with errors.

“What we have here is a classic battle of the experts — the estate’s experts and the IRS’ experts,” said Dennis Patrick, an estate planning attorney at DeWitt LLP in Minneapolis who is not involved in the case. Valuing a large estate, Patrick added, “is way more of an art than a science.”

Comerica, a Dallas-based financial services giant, has asked the tax court to hold a trial in St. Paul. A trial could dramatically lengthen the settlement of Prince’s estate and generate more legal fees at the expense of Prince’s heirs, Patrick said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met

Latest News

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
New chief selected for Capitol Police after Jan. 6 insurrection