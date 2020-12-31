Unemployment claims down in South Dakota’s latest jobs report

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both first-time and continued unemployment benefit claims declined in South Dakota, according to the Department of Labor’s latest jobs report.

The report, issued Thursday, says initial claims fell by 168 to 602 for the week ending on Dec. 26. While still above the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, it is lower than the several thousand weekly claims made in the early months of the pandemic.

The latest number of continued state claims is 3,609 for the week ending Dec. 19, a decrease of 617 from the prior week’s total of 4,226. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.4 million on Dec. 27.

