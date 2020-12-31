Advertisement

South Dakota nears 100,000 total COVID-19 cases as 2020 ends

Twenty-four more South Dakotans have died bringing the state death toll to 1,488.
(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New COVID-19 cases in South Dakota brings the state closer and closer to 100,000 total cases as 2020 comes to a close.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 24 people have died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 1,488.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 445 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday. The new cases bring the state total to 99,194, of those cases, 91,980 have recovered. 5,696 of those cases are currently active.

Current hospitalizations remain near the 300 mark at 297. Overall, 5,672 South Dakotans have been hospitalized in the pandemic.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 21,144 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal wreck
Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a vehicle versus person accident on West Omaha...
Car versus person accident prompts safety tips for both parties
The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
New subdivision provides attainable housing in Hill City
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to make changes to unemployment assistance qualifications
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

Latest News

View of Terry Peak in Lead, S.D.
Another trail opens at Terry Peak
Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Rapid City Police are still...
RCFD investigates apartment building fire with recent streak of emergencies
Unemployment claims down in South Dakota’s latest jobs report
Good Morning Black Hills - BHBS - Sabatino's
Sabatino’s brings Rapid City authentic Italian cuisine