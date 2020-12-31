Advertisement

Sabatino’s brings Rapid City authentic Italian cuisine

Black Hills Backstory: Sabatino’s
By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -International travel is limited in 2020. But if your tastebuds are yearning for something herbaceous and new, Sabatino’s in downtown Rapid City has the answer. From traditional dishes to homemade pasta, chef Alessio Di Sabatino brings the tastes of his hometown, Rome, to the Black Hills.

Di Sabatino said “I was looking for a good state to enjoy, with a great community, with a nice environment, with beautiful land. So I came here and I really fell in love with beautiful Rapid City and the Black Hills. How much history you have here with Mt. Rushmore and Crazy horse. So I’m really proud now to be South Dakotans”

Sabatino’s concentrates on traditional Italian dishes from Rome to Milan. The cuisine is prepared with authentic Italian products that reflecting the regions where the dishes are famous.

Di Sabatino said “We bring cheeses and cold cuts from Parma and Bologna which is the top of the top of the best Italian cold cuts and cheeses. I bringing a lot of good stuff. Also, we make our own pastas. We make our own ravioli, fettucini, pappardelle, we make our own desserts and our own bread. So we like to make sure whatever we make it is a standard cuisine from Italy made with the right ingredients and the best things.”

Food is a universal language in which we all understand. Chef Sabatino is proud to share these dishes with the Black Hills and bring a taste of his home to yours.

Sabatino said “It’s been a pleasure and honor to be here in South Dakota in Rapid City and to have wonderful customers that can enjoy our cuisine. Grazie and thank you”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal wreck
Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a vehicle versus person accident on West Omaha...
Car versus person accident prompts safety tips for both parties
The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
New subdivision provides attainable housing in Hill City
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to make changes to unemployment assistance qualifications
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

Latest News

View of Terry Peak in Lead, S.D.
Another trail opens at Terry Peak
Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Rapid City Police are still...
RCFD investigates apartment building fire with recent streak of emergencies
South Dakota nears 100,000 total COVID-19 cases as 2020 ends
Unemployment claims down in South Dakota’s latest jobs report