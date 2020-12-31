Advertisement

Pine Ridge Reservation in initial phase of vaccinations

Phase 1a includes frontline heath care workers and those living and working in long-term care...
Phase 1a includes frontline heath care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is currently in Phase 1a of their coronavirus vaccine roll-out plan.

That phase includes frontline heath care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Alicia Mousseau said that she hopes Phase 1b -- which involves vaccinating all frontline essential workers and people over the age of 70 -- can get underway next week.

But vaccination is only one part of the Tribe’s plan to combat viral spread.

”We’ve been putting in mask mandates, we’ve had border monitors, we’ve had all those things to protect our community, Mousseau said. “So, this is just another weapon in our arsenal to try and get through this as a community and get out as unscathed as we can.”

Vice-President Mousseau says the tribe is still waiting on additional shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So far, 39 residents in the Pine Ridge Reservation counties in South Dakota have received a dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal wreck
Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to make changes to unemployment assistance qualifications
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not...
Rapid City to begin shutting off utilities because of non-payment of bills

Latest News

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a vehicle versus person accident on West Omaha...
Car versus person accident prompts safety tips for both parties
The LPN program will begin on Jan. 11 in Whitewood.
The licensed practical nursing program in Whitewood will begin on January 11
Mike Michaelis is shopping for fireworks.
Are you ringing in the new year with fireworks? If so, here are some things to remember
Disabled Persons Plate
Disabled People Will Get License Plate Design in 2021