Nurse in quarantine says her online grocery order never came

A frontline health care worker, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, had to fight a new battle this week.

A battle to find her missing groceries.

Nurse Jennifer Lilly ordered groceries from a Walmart on Highway 72 on Tuesday. The expected delivery time was around 6:21 p.m.

The groceries never arrived.

“It’s 7 o’ clock, my groceries still aren’t here,” Lilly said. “I gave her the benefit of the doubt in case she got struck in traffic. I was thinking okay my house is four miles out it really shouldn’t take her that long even with traffic.”

Lilly said she called Walmart but was told her groceries were being delivered by a third party company.

After the call, Walmart did not refund her for those lost groceries. Instead, she said a Walmart representative would deliver them again with no delivery fee after she repays for the items.

According to Chief Dave Jernigan with the Madison Police Department, they took a report on a possible grocery theft. The Chief said they are currently investigating who the third party driver could be.

On Friday morning, Walmart contacted Nurse Lilly to let her know she would be receiving her groceries at no additional cost.

“Thanks for all who reached out to me and offered to buy me groceries and to offer me money to help us,” said Lilly. “I am fairly new to Alabama and I have found out that there are still some truly caring people around in my community.”

Nurse Lilly asked people to pay their proposed kindness forward to others in need.

“All who reached out to me please pay it forward to someone who is truly in need. Someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from, is in jeopardy of losing the roof over their head or in need of an essential bill to be paid.”

After the experience, Lilly wrapped up her update by wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

