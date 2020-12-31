Advertisement

New Years Eve Festive Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are looking for snow I would suggest you look elsewhere. We are socked into a very dry pattern for at least the next week.

We are dominated by a high pressure system that is blocking any real chances of measurable precipitation. The dry weather seems to make us an “island” of stable air that will serve us dry weather and clear skies for the next seven days.

There a small chance of a stray shower over the weekend that I am not confident will pan out to be anything at all, and then there is also a little – and I do mean little – chance of a rain event on Tuesday.

In summary, 2021 is starting out dry and is going to stay dry for at least its first five days. New Years Eve will be 44° and mostly sunny across the region. At midnight I am calling for mostly clear skies and cold. The temperature will be 25°. And January 1, 2021 will be mostly sunny and a warm 45°.

