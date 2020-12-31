Advertisement

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the earthquake was west of San Francisco, not east of the city.

