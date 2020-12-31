Advertisement

Another trail opens at Terry Peak

View of Terry Peak in Lead, S.D. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another trail has opened up at Terry Peak Ski Area, making three trails out of the ski resort’s 30 total fully open for skiers.

According to Terry Peak’s website, Snowstorm Trail has been added to the list of open areas. Full access to Stewart Slope and Surprise Trails and the lower portion of Welcome Trail are also available.

Terry Peak Ski Area will be open through the New Year holiday, but with limited admittance and discounted lift tickets because of the lack of snow on the park’s 16 closed trails.

Derosier said the resort is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Terry Peak has reached capacity prior to 10 a.m. twice this week because of the limited access.

All services at Stewart Lodge are available. Nevada Gulch Lodge is closed until additional ski trails are open.

