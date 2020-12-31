A Mild and Dry Close to 2020 and Start of 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the chilly weather we had the past couple of days, a milder and dry weather pattern returns starting to day and lasting into the first weekend and week of 2021.

High pressure aloft will build over the area, resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s today and tomorrow, with some lower 50s possible this weekend.

No signs of any major winter storms any time soon.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.