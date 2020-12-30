The licensed practical nursing program in Whitewood will begin on January 11

Advertisement

By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - In July, Western Dakota Tech got approval from the state board of technical education to bring a licensed practical nursing program to their new campus in Whitewood.

And on Wednesday, the school found out the program has been approved at the federal level, meaning students can use financial aid.

The LPN program will begin on Jan. 11 in Whitewood.

Two new instructors were hired to teach at the new location.

Currently, nine students are enrolled in the program, and the president of Western Dakota Tech, Ann Bolman, says they still have plenty of room for students.

“Not everybody has the travel time to be able to get back and forth to Rapid City’s campus. So being closer to where people live is a real plus. In addition, we will have a lot of clinical opportunities right close to where people live in Whitewood that we haven’t had in our clinical partnerships before,” says Bolman.

If you’re interested in the LPN program at the Whitewood location, click here.

