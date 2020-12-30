Sunshine but Cold Today; Milder as we Close 2020 and Start 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After yesterday’s snow and wind, we will see calmer weather today. Sunshine will rule, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 30s.

Milder air moves in tomorrow and Friday, with highs returning to the 40s as we close the year and start a new one. This weekend will also be mild with some spots seeing 50 degree temperatures on Sunday.

And the first full week of 2021 looks quiet, too, for the most part. Temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal through mid week with dry conditions expected.

