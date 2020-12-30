Southern Hills get slammed with winter weather overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Area was rocked by winter weather that began Monday night and moved through the region early Tuesday morning.

Parts of the Black Hills saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow with rough and slippery road conditions as temperatures remained below freezing.

Hill City Public Works Director Travis Kettner said that plows hit the road shortly after 3 AM Tuesday after some snow accumulation.

”There’s not a whole lot of activity at 3:30 in the morning,” Kettner said. “So, it is a good, safe time to come out and start plowing and get the roads cleared off so that everybody has safe travels for work the next morning.”

Kettner said that road conditions improved as temperatures rose throughout the day and as plows continued to work into the morning

