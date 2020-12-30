Advertisement

Rapid City Police Department has seen 12 homicides this year

That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years.
Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past. That’s...
Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past. That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past.

That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years. The Rapid City Police Department said drugs and alcohol were a factor in most of this year’s homicides and that, typically, the victim and perpetrator had a previous connection, as opposed to random violence.

The captain of the criminal investigation division said he doesn’t think the increase in homicides has to do with the pandemic specifically but also says he has never seen anything like this before.

”I’ve never seen anything like it,” said John Olson, RCPD captain of the criminal investigation division. “And it’s basically 3 times more homicides than we normally have on any given year and that’s very concerning but I really feel like this is most likely an anomaly more than this is actually the way things are now the new norm.”

Olson said they’ve solved most of 2020′s homicides and are well on their way to solving the most recent one from Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone

Latest News

Toward the end of the Fall semester, the board created two separate committees tasked with...
RCAS Board of Education will discuss adjusting COVID levels for activities
If you're looking to recycle your broken and unusable Christmas lights, they should be placed...
Tips on how to properly dispose your holiday decorations
Vehicles driving on clear roads in downtown Rapid City.
With Tuesday mornings snow, the Rapid City Street Department got to do something they don’t often get to.
South Dakota projected to get 11K vaccine doses weekly through mid January