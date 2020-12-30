New subdivision provides attainable housing in Hill City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A housing development in Hill City has been in the process of opening attainable housing for current and future residents of the city, and today a local mother and her family became the first residents of the subdivision.

Kara Dunlap cut the ribbon to open her new home in the Bull Run housing subdivision in Hill City. The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim Scull to develop new, attainable housing for people who want to settle down in Hill City.

Bob Lowrey is the President of the Hill City Economic Development Corporation. He said that he looks forward to the boost in Hill City’s economy with this new housing development.

“We’ve had quite a few people move into this area in the last year, particularly,” Lowrey said. “People from many states, from California to Colorado to Minnesota. They have moved here because they want our lifestyle. They love the Black Hill as much as all of us that live here do.”

Other than fun adventures in nature, the influx of new residents of Hill City and other towns in the Hills is because of employment and school opportunity.

Dunlap says she decided to move to Hill City to be closer to her job with the U.S. Forrest Service, and for her daughter, who has been enrolled in Hill City Middle School since the fall.

“I’m just excited to be here for this opportunity,” Dunlap said. “and I appreciate all the work that everybody put into putting this house together for me.”

Construction is still underway for the 39 single-family homes that will occupy the subdivision.

