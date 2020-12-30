Monument Health names Trina Allen VP of Human Resources

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With more than 20 years of Human Resources experience in Rapid City, Trina Allen has been named the new Vice President of Human Resources for Monument Health, western South Dakota’s largest employer.

Allen started with the Monument Health organization in April 2015.

In the past five years, she has moved from manager to director before being named vice president. Allen holds a master of science degree in higher education from Iowa State University and a bachelor of arts degree in public relations and communications from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I love working with compassionate people who care about their communities and are dedicated to high-quality care,” Allen said. “My goal is to make Monument Health one of the best places to work in our region. To do that, we must employ the best and ensure we all understand and live our vision. We owe it to our communities.”

Allen is also certified as a senior certified professional by the Society of Human Resource Management and certified as a senior professional in human resources by the human Resource Certification Institute.

She is also active locally, serving as president of the Black Hills Society for Human Resource Management and as a Junior Achievement volunteer for nearly 20 years.

Aside from Allen’s new promotion, she serves on the Workforce Diversity Network Board, Western Dakota Tech’s Skilled Workforce Advocacy Council and plans to join Elevate Rapid City’s Leadership Task Force.

