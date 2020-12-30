Disabled People Will Get License Plate Design in 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Disabled veterans and disabled persons will receive newly designed license plates at renewal time, beginning January 1, 2021.

Disabled veteran plate owners will be reverified with the Veterans Administration at the time of renewal. A new disabled veteran plate application will have to be submitted to the veteran’s local county treasurer’s office.

When renewing, there will be a $5 per plate mailing fee per license plate set to receive the new license plate. A 45-day plate ordered permit will be issued to use until the new license plate set arrives in the mail.

Applications are located at county treasurer offices and online. Print the Disabled Person Parking Permit and License Plate Application at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1305. Print the Military License Plate Application at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1303. For more information, county treasurer contact information can be found at https://dor.sd.gov/government/county-treasurers/contact-county-treasurers/.

Disabled Veteran Plate (South Dakota Department of Revenue)

