Advertisement

Disabled People Will Get License Plate Design in 2021

Disabled Persons Plate
Disabled Persons Plate(South Dakota Department of Revenue)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Disabled veterans and disabled persons will receive newly designed license plates at renewal time, beginning January 1, 2021.

Disabled veteran plate owners will be reverified with the Veterans Administration at the time of renewal. A new disabled veteran plate application will have to be submitted to the veteran’s local county treasurer’s office.

When renewing, there will be a $5 per plate mailing fee per license plate set to receive the new license plate. A 45-day plate ordered permit will be issued to use until the new license plate set arrives in the mail.

Applications are located at county treasurer offices and online. Print the Disabled Person Parking Permit and License Plate Application at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1305. Print the Military License Plate Application at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1303. For more information, county treasurer contact information can be found at https://dor.sd.gov/government/county-treasurers/contact-county-treasurers/.

Disabled Veteran Plate
Disabled Veteran Plate(South Dakota Department of Revenue)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal wreck
Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to make changes to unemployment assistance qualifications
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not...
Rapid City to begin shutting off utilities because of non-payment of bills

Latest News

Mike Michaelis is shopping for fireworks.
Are you ringing in the new year with fireworks? If so, here are some things to remember
Trina Allen
Monument Health names Trina Allen VP of Human Resources
Every blood drive is essential but between the pandemic and anticipated donation decrease...
Vitalant explains importance of blood donations during the pandemic
It's part of a push for more affordable housing.
New subdivision provides attainable housing in Hill City