Cooking Beef with Eric - Hominy Beef Bake

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want something quick and easy to make this upcoming January - the month of the winter doldrums?

Here’s one that super simple, and the star is a unique thing called hominy. Hominy is made from whole kernels of corn that are treated with lye or lime to soften the hulls. The resultant texture is chewy and dense ... in a pleasing way. You can find both white and yellow hominy in the canned vegetable section of your favorite grocery store.

For the recipe, in a large skillet, brown a pound of lean ground beef with a small chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. For best results, brown the beef halfway before adding the onion and garlic. Drain off any excess fat.

Next, add a can of hominy, drained along with a can of chili beans and 8 ounces of tomato sauce. Then add 2 tablespoons of chili powder, salt and pepper to taste (not too much salt) and stir to combine.

Pour into a greased baking dish and then top with crushed Fritos.

Bake for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly.

