Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Hominy Beef Bake

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want something quick and easy to make this upcoming January - the month of the winter doldrums?

Here’s one that super simple, and the star is a unique thing called hominy. Hominy is made from whole kernels of corn that are treated with lye or lime to soften the hulls. The resultant texture is chewy and dense ... in a pleasing way. You can find both white and yellow hominy in the canned vegetable section of your favorite grocery store.

For the recipe, in a large skillet, brown a pound of lean ground beef with a small chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. For best results, brown the beef halfway before adding the onion and garlic. Drain off any excess fat.

Next, add a can of hominy, drained along with a can of chili beans and 8 ounces of tomato sauce. Then add 2 tablespoons of chili powder, salt and pepper to taste (not too much salt) and stir to combine.

Pour into a greased baking dish and then top with crushed Fritos.

Bake for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal wreck
Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and...
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to make changes to unemployment assistance qualifications
Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not...
Rapid City to begin shutting off utilities because of non-payment of bills

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Cranberry Balsamic Chicken
Cooking with Eric - Cranberry Balsamic Chicken
Cooking Beef with Eric - Christmas Meatballs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Christmas Meatballs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Stew Meat Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Stew Meat Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with Red Wine Mushroom Sauce