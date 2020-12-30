Advertisement

Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead

fatal wreck
fatal wreck(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident took place just before 5 PM Tuesday evening near East Omaha and 12th street.

According to the RCPD, a woman was attempting to cross the street in a non-crosswalk area -- when she was hit by an east-bound vehicle that had the right of way.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Currently, no charges are pending against the driver.

