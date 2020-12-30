Car versus Pedestrian leaves one person dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident took place just before 5 PM Tuesday evening near East Omaha and 12th street.

According to the RCPD, a woman was attempting to cross the street in a non-crosswalk area -- when she was hit by an east-bound vehicle that had the right of way.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Currently, no charges are pending against the driver.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.