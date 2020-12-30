Advertisement

Are you ringing in the new year with fireworks? If so, here are some things to remember

Mike Michaelis is shopping for fireworks.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will soon say goodbye to 2020, and many will ring in the new year with a bang.

Mike Michaelis was shopping around at Big Fireworks Rapid City and says this will be his first year lighting fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

“During the crazy time, just something to lighten the mood, show a little spirit and a little hope for the new year,” says Michaelis.

As far as sales go at Big Fireworks Rapid City, the co-owner says they’re doing about the same as last year.

“Good. Most people kind of wait till the end till New Year’s Eve to grab some stuff, but yup, it’s been great so far,” says Michelle Skoog.

The whole store at Big Fireworks Rapid City is 50% off, and they will be open until Jan. 1.

Fireworks may be a long-lasting New Year’s tradition, but it’s important to remember some safety tips.

“State statues allow fireworks to be discharged on private property outside municipalities, outside the black hills forest fire protection district between Dec. 28 and 1 am on Jan. 1,” says the fire administrator for Pennington County, Jerome Harvey.

There are safety precautions you should keep in mind if you decide to shoot off fireworks.

“Are you doing it in a safe manner? Do you have something that can help suppress a fire right away? Do you have extra water on the scene? Do you have a shovel with you? Do you have permission to be there in the first place? Fireworks again every year, we have mishaps across the country with people with fireworks. And really ring in the new year, do it safely,” says Harvey.

