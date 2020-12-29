Advertisement

VA Black Hills health care system distributes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to nurses and veterans

First dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine
VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The VA black hills health care system is one of the 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive limited supplies of the Moderna vaccine.

Many of the health care staff and veterans are feeling hopeful for the future, now that vaccines are starting to distribute.

On Monday, VA nurse Adriana lalicker received the first dose of the vaccine.

" It did seem like any other shot that I’ve ever been vaccinated in my entire nursing career”

The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19.

Airforce veteran Frank Kucera is the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Frank Kucera is encouraging everyone to get the vaccines, once they’re released to the general public. Frank Kucera turns 91-years-old on February 2nd.

Moderna vaccines will continue to be distributed to VA healthcare workers and veterans as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday

Latest News

Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
Ice Skating
Ice rink at Main Street Square gives families a fun afternoon
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
Rapid City’s street department prepares for snow
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous