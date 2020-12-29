Advertisement

South Dakota projected to get 11K vaccine doses weekly through mid January

(Eduardo Munoz | Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will receive around 11,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each week until the middle of January, state health officials say.

About 5,850 will be the Pfizer vaccine, and 5,100 of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to the state weekly.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state has received 47,975 total doses of both vaccines as of Tuesday in its weekly vaccination update with healthcare partners around the state.

South Dakota’s vaccine distribution plan includes five subgroups in its first phase. Phase 1 includes (in order): frontline workers, long-term care and assisted living residents, all other healthcare workers, people with two or more underlying health conditions, people over the age of 65, teachers, people living in congregate settings (including college residence halls) and funeral service workers. Last in phase 1e, all other critical infrastructure workers, such as water and energy, food service, legal, fire service personnel and those working in housing.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,830 South Dakotans have received one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Each vaccine requires two doses.

