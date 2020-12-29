Advertisement

Read Across South Dakota kicks off 2nd annual road trip

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Reads (BHR) will be hosting their 2nd Annual “Read Across South Dakota” event from Jan. 4 – March 2.

With such a great turnout last year, they hope to have even more participants this year. Last year, 45 entities (including child care centers, school districts, non-profit entities, small groups, businesses, and individuals) were involved in the challenge. Collectively, these organizations read 48,273 books.

The purpose of the event is to get people of all ages excited to read – reading proficiency is an essential skill for learning. Participants read their books and report them each week. The books are tallied, converted into miles, then a little virtual car “drives” across the state representing books read.

As a fundamental function in today’s society, reading is a vital skill in many ways. However, Kayla Klein, Director of BHR, says a stark statistic exists in schools around the state.

Klein says, ”less than 50% of third-graders in South Dakota are reading proficient – which can have an impact on their educational future.”

United Way of the Black Hills raises money every year for over 50 agencies. An anonymous donor has given$200,000.00 to be matched for the next two months and these donations will go to supporting programs such as BHR.

Email Kayla Klein, BHR Director, at kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org, or visit our website: www.unitedwayblackhills.org for more information.

