Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

AG crash investigated by three agencies
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota attorney general’s car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago.

A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state’s attorney who is assisting in the case, says that she does not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an unusual item of debris, but the results may indicate where Ravnsborg’s car was.

