Morning Snow; Some Blowing Snow on the Plains This Afternoon

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A low-end snow event continues this morning, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow possible generally near and south of I-90. Roads are snow-covered and slippery this morning. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. This afternoon, winds will pick up out of the north and northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, causing some blowing snow over the plains.

The system quickly exits the region tonight, leaving us with clear skies and cold temperatures. Wednesday will be sunny but chilly, but milder air returns for New Year’s Eve.

The first weekend of 2021 looks mild with highs possibly topping 50 on Sunday.

