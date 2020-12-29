Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past. That’s...
Rapid City Police Department has seen 12 homicides this year
Toward the end of the Fall semester, the board created two separate committees tasked with...
RCAS Board of Education will discuss adjusting COVID levels for activities
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired