Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories
63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone

Latest News

After receiving the Moderna vaccine, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris encourages people to...
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine
Black Hills Reads Data Dashboard. (KOTA)
Read Across South Dakota kicks off 2nd annual road trip
With just days left in 2020, most of us are excited about putting this year behind us. It might...
Say hello to 2021 with New Year’s Resolutions
In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition...
French designer Pierre Cardin, licensing pioneer, dies at 98