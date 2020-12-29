JOB POSTING: Account Executive

JOB SUMMARY: KOTA-TV in Rapid City has an immediate opening for a local advertising sales account executive. This Account Executive will be responsible for achieving sales revenue goals through the selling of commercial advertising time and digital media products to new and existing clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (These are responsibilities included for the job, but are not limited to the following)

Assess the market and potential of prospective accounts and meet with local businesses to learn about their marketing needs.

Responsible for implementing the company’s advertising platforms and marketing strategy, identifying and qualifying leads while consistently closing business in order to meet or exceed their sales quota.

Accurately, and on a timely basis, document sales and customer service activities, and process appropriate paperwork.

Outstanding verbal and written communication, organizational and negotiation skills.

Compliance with all company, station, and governmental regulations is required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience required, 2-4 years of outside sales experience preferred.

Must have excellent driving record and reliable transportation, ability to move freely around sales territory and various work environments as well as excellent oral and written communication skills. Gray Television Group, Inc. participates in E-Verify, is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing.

Work schedule may vary depending on station and client needs. Occasional overnight travel may be required.

Position may from time to time require lifting of items associated with station events and promotions.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.peoplematter.com.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second-highest-rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top of our markets, we focus on the training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT KOTA: KOTA is the ABC affiliate located in Rapid City SD at the base of the beautiful Black Hills. Celebrating decades of service and as a local news leader, KOTA features a facility that brings state-of-the-art technology to the Black Hills region. The facility features new sets, all new furniture, state-of-the-art technology in a 20,000 sq. ft. facility. KOTA is dedicated to informing the public, utilizing television, social media and the area’s only local live-streaming newscast. Our team produces four (4) daily news casts M-F and four (4) newscasts each weekend.

KOTA is located in the Rapid City, SD television DMA Market 169, a community of approximately 100,000 HH.

