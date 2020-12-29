Advertisement

Ice rink at Main Street Square gives families a fun afternoon

Ice Skating
Ice Skating(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Before the snow rolls in many people found themselves downtown enjoying the day with some outdoor fun.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs as families filled the ice rink at Main Street Square.

A pair of sisters from the Black Hills spent the afternoon at the ice rink -- giving them a chance to make additional memories over the holidays.

”Family, we have a bunch of family in town and we came out here last year and had an absolute blast. It is nice to get out with family and do things around town, it is beautiful out here, it is just a fun atmosphere.” Rachelle Warner and Brooke Thomas, say

The rink is scheduled to close on February 27th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday

Latest News

Homicide investigation
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified
VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine
VA Black Hills health care system distributes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to nurses and veterans
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
Rapid City’s street department prepares for snow
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous