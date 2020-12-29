Hideaway Hills families lose thousands in damages, priceless memories

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KOTA) - Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the home you bought is un-livable? That’s the reality in Hideaway Hills near Black Hawk.

Losing your home would be hard, but what if your forever home was right in front of you yet simply out of reach. That’s Brian Ireland’s reality...

“It was a brand-new build when I bought it, I was the original homeowner so I would have assumed that you get all these inspections, you get all these people that come through to ensure things like this don’t happen and obviously either it got overlooked or it was not considered an issue and they didn’t think it would come to light,” said Ireland, a Hideaway Hills homeowner. “Obviously, we can see that we have a problem.”

A family home, filled with 16 years’ worth of memories, cleared out in just three days.

“Since 2004 to 2020, I’d been here, and we emptied the house in three days and moved on,” said Ireland. ”Basically, you have a home that you’re making payments on every month that you don’t know if you’re ever going to get paid back for. So, you don’t have any equity, it’s not worth anything as it sits today. So, it just sits out here and hoping something will happen someday.”

Ireland spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and liquidated part of his retirement trying to find his family a new place to call home. But as he and his former neighbors continue to make payments on places they can’t live or don’t feel safe living, the fear of the sinkhole and uncertainty of a legal battle hang heavy in the air.

“This sinkhole doesn’t get stopped by a fence,” said Ireland. “I would say there’s more down there that just has not appeared yet based upon what we’ve been learning along the way. They dug out several hundred tons a day worth of material and this one little shot in the street is nowhere near the extent of what was mined.”

