Forecast Looks Great For New Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many of the Winter Weather Advisories were canceled by early afternoon since the sun came out and the snow stopped. However, those winds picked up this afternoon blowing around some of the loose snow in a few places, but not causing any visibility issues.

Some snow totals:

♦ 1.8″ in Downtown Rapid City

♦ 3.0″ in Hayward

♦ 4.0″ in Hot Springs

♦ 5″ Newcastle, WY

The wind is courtesy of the advance of high pressure coming back into the area. That high pressure will bring the sun and the clear skies. This will be the picture 2020 leaves with us!

Watch out for considerable refreezing on the roadways and sidewalks too. The temperatures during the day will be warm enough to melt the snow and then below freezing at night. We will get some evaporation during the day which will decrease our chances as the next several days come into view so it will be less of a problem.

Highs overnight in the low-20s and teens, and highs for Wednesday in the low to mid-30s.

