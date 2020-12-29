Advertisement

Christmas Eve homicide victim identified

Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The victim of the Christmas Eve homicide has been identified as 31-year-old Vernall Marshall of Rapid City.

Around 11 PM Christmas Eve officers were called out to the 1000 block of Silverleaf Ave. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found Marshall laying in the street with gunshot wounds, he was transported to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina says that the department is still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made but they have leads that they are following up on that they believe will lead them to those involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge
snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday

Latest News

VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine
VA Black Hills health care system distributes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to nurses and veterans
Ice Skating
Ice rink at Main Street Square gives families a fun afternoon
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
Rapid City’s street department prepares for snow
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous