Christmas Eve homicide victim identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The victim of the Christmas Eve homicide has been identified as 31-year-old Vernall Marshall of Rapid City.

Around 11 PM Christmas Eve officers were called out to the 1000 block of Silverleaf Ave. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found Marshall laying in the street with gunshot wounds, he was transported to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina says that the department is still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made but they have leads that they are following up on that they believe will lead them to those involved in the shooting.

