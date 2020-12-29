Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases drop, new cases, hospitalizations increase in South Dakota Tuesday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 501 new COVID-19 cases as active cases saw a decrease on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 98,158, of that total 90,974 people have recovered. The state reported 5,738 active cases Tuesday, a decrease of almost 800 cases from Monday.

Current hospitalizations continued to increase Tuesday. South Dakota reported 303 people currently hospitalized, 15 more than Monday. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 11% of staffed hospital beds and 26.2% of ICU beds. 44.2% of beds and 40.9% of ICU beds are still available in the state.

Overall, 5,605 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, so far South Dakota has lost 1,446 people to COVID-19.

