17 counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in January

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s first round of sobriety checkpoints for the new year was released by the South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Tuesday.

This month, 20 checkpoints in 17 counties are planned in Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Day, Douglas, Harding, Hughes, Jones, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Walworth. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

