With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous

The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the weekend a dog fell through the ice at Memorial Park, but was quickly rescued before crews arrived.

Now with temperatures falling and water freezing, what are the dangers?

Lieutenant Hunter Harlan from the Rapid City Fire Department says Ice rescues are high risk but low frequency.

“Normally a handful a year sometimes it can be busier depending on how much winter runoff we have as well and this year hasn’t been too bad for ice rescue, but normally one or two a year,” says Harlan.

He says it probably happens more often, but people usually manage to rescue themselves.

For those who can’t get out, getting a hold of first responders is a top priority.

“Quickly activate the 9-1-1 system and get people coming, the sooner we can do that the sooner we can get the people out of the water. But again our team is geared up for ice diving as well as surface ice rescue as well and well trained,” says Harlan.

Whether it’s the ice starting to freeze in the winter or melting in the spring ice is always dangerous and those dangers can show up in unexpected places.

“Because a lot of times it’s right in town Memorial Pond, Roosevelt, one of the very local bodies of water that we get to super quickly,” says Harlan.

He says to never step on ice that’s less than 4 inches thick, store your electronics in a waterproof bag, and always tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

