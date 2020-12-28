Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory for the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s storm will bring more snow to more places this time. Our Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight and will end at about 5pm for most of us tomorrow.

Overall, we will see about 3-6 inches with isolated sections of about 8″ in the southernmost sections of our viewing area. Look out for slippery roads and possibly blowing snow as the winds will be gusty from the north-northwest at about 25mph.

Snow will subside by late in the day Tuesday and then zonal flow will move in and give us clear skies, more moderate temperatures and fewer chances of precipitation over the next week.

Your New Years Eve and New Years Day forecasts look good. Mostly clear and sunny. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low-20s and highs in the mid-30s to low 40′s both days. Great nights for fireworks if they can be done safely and without crowding.

