Utility bills grace period ending; disconnections will resume for unpaid bills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City will shut off utilities for customers with overdue accounts starting next Monday after the practice was suspended in March.

Late fees charged to accounts that remain unpaid on Jan. 4, 2021, will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

In November, anyone with an overdue account was notified. Public Works Director Dale Tech says payment plans are available for anyone experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic.

“If there is a hardship, people can certainly sign up for that, and we’ll take every case on a case by case and work with that,” he said.

On March 17, Rapid City suspended disconnecting utility services for not paying bills as businesses and residents faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens can contact the City’s Utility Billing at 394-4125, via email at utility.billing@rcgov.org or visit its webpage here.

