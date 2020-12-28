Advertisement

Sunday’s DIY Confetti Poppers

By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking to say goodbye to this messy year, here’s an even messier but fun DIY project for you.

These are new year’s poppers that the whole family can make together to ring in 2021.

What you need:

Balloons, paper towel rolls/toilet paper rolls, tape, scissors, and confetti. Colored paper and stickers are optional for decorating purposes.

Instructions:

1. Using scissors, cut the tip off the top of the balloon.

2. Tie the other end of the balloon to create a knot.

3. Place the balloon on the paper tube and secure it well with tape.

4. Decorate your confetti poppers with colored paper, decorative tape, small stickers, etc.

5. Fill your popper with a scoop or two of confetti.

6. Holding the popper straight up with the balloon facing down, you’ll pull down on the balloon end, and release for a confetti explosion.

Depending on how much confetti you pour inside your poppers, you may be able to pop them a couple of times before it’s all out.

