Advertisement

South Dakota Democratic Party looks to rebuild in 2021 following legislative losses

U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota Randy Seiler.
U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota Randy Seiler. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite financial issues and more lost legislative candidates, the South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for improvements next year.

Party Chairman Randy Seiler says they will still promote important issues, including fair wages and unemployment.

Seiler tells Dakota Radio Group the organization has solved most of its financial problems, and that they have a blueprint to rebuild the party.

The state’s Democratic Party has added more full-time staff and will use the off-year to reach out to their base, Seiler said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old man killed after vehicle rolls in ditch near Keystone
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row
snow
Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police find man fatally shot in street overnight; Teen hospitalized in unrelated officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
267 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Rapid City will shut off utility services off after unpaid bills
Utility bills grace period ending; disconnections will resume for unpaid bills
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Suspect in Joker’s Casino robbery pleads guilty to felony charge