Rapid City’s street department prepares for snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing the roads.

That preparation takes on a few forms.

Staff take the plows out to check their breaks, fill them with and gas and make sure everything is in working order. They also put out a salt brine today, which works to melt the snow and ice from the bottom up.

The Street Department’s superintendent says their work starts when the snow hits.

”It starts when the snow starts,” said Dale Pfeifle, the superintendent. “We’ll have guys on if we know ones coming, like tonight we have a night crew coming in. We’re out pretreating bridges and spots that are going to freeze first right now.”

Pfeifle says with winter, they prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

