Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the death of a worker who fell victim to a construction accident.

According to the agency, the construction worker belonged to Nelsen Construction, a small excavating contractor based in Rapid City.

The company’s Better Business Bureau profile states they are under the sole proprietorship of Kyle Nelsen and have been in operation since 2001. However, the contractor’s Yelp page reports their location is currently closed.

The Rapid City Fire Department worked to rescue the man after a trench collapsed and he fell in the pit alongside another worker. He was completely submerged in dirt and died at the scene, though the other victim survived as he was only partially submerged.

OSHA began their investigation on Dec. 22 and have six months to complete their inspection.

OSHA Deputy Director of Public Affairs Rhonda Burke says no information will be released until their investigation is concluded.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

