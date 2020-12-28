Advertisement

Cold today; Snow Tonight into Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be dry and cold with some clouds and light winds. Highs will be in the 30s.

A major winter storm will move from California, through the Rockies and into the plains Tuesday. Snow will develop from south to north into South Dakota later tonight into Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for I-90 and the Hills on south. 2″ to 4″ could fall, with the highest totals in southwest and south-central South Dakota. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for your Tuesday morning commute.

The rest of the week (year) will be dry with a slow warming trend. Might see 50s by Sunday!

