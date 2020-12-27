Advertisement

Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row

They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak one of the only places to hit the slopes in the Black Hills and it draws in people from all over.

“I’ve been here a long time, this is the first time this has happened so,” says Marking Director for Terry Peak Linda Derosier

She says they have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.

“With our limited runs that we have available and the two chairlifts and snow carpet we have operating, our slopes are full,” says Derosier.

So full, they were at capacity by 12:30 P.M. on Saturday and 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.

“Basically we’re not limiting out lift tickets or making people make reservations, that’s not how we’re doing it. I guess when we feel that we’ve reached the capacity we just are going to cut sales off,” says Derosier.

As of Sunday Terry Peak has three runs open, but with snow and or cold weather forecasted in the next few days the staff is working to open more.

“Currently we are busy working on the Kussy and the Ben Hur runs with our snow-making equipment so we’re pumping out some snow over there and we’re just hoping that we’ll be able to get more terrain open very soon,” says Derosier.

With more slopes, more people can get out and enjoy some winter activities.

