Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police find man fatally shot in street overnight; Teen hospitalized in unrelated officer-involved shooting
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall
Movie Theaters in Rapid City were open this Christmas Day with COVID safe protocols for those...
Rapid City movie theaters open on Christmas Day
One of the first shipments Monument Health has received.
How far away is a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota episode of ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ airs New Year’s Day

Latest News

Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69