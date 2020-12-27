Accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been keeping our eyes on an early week snow system that is making its way toward our region and could be bringing a healthy round of accumulating snow to the area. Snow accumulations over the last few days have been up in the air due to forecast models determining the direct path of the storm, and it looks to be well off toward our SE into E Nebraska and SE South Dakota. However, we are still expecting a round of snow to pile up late Monday night and into Tuesday, just in time for the morning commute.

Models have been consistent over the last 2 days on the timing and intensity of the system. Confidence has been increasing on the amount of snow potential we could see here in western South Dakota. I have included the accumulation map in the forecast video attached to this article. This WILL NOT be a snowed-in event, or a blizzard like system, but WILL cause travel problems for the commute on Tuesday morning. The southern Black Hills look to be in the 2-4″ range, while Rapid City could see 1-3″. This snow will be packed with moisture, so be sure to shovel every hour to alleviate injury/health risks. Remember to always allow yourself extra time on the roads and to use caution while driving on slippery/slick roads.

Heading into the new year, things are looking mild and dry with the 40s kicking off 2021. The first weekend of January could be back into the 50s, with partly sunny skies. Last year actually started off on a mild note too.

January 1st, 2020: 53° and January 2nd, 2020: 46°

