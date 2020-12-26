Advertisement

Two rounds of snow through Tuesday, mild New Years Day

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tracking a round of snow closing in on NE Wyoming and western South Dakota tonight and overnight Sunday. This is associated with a clipper type system which does not have sufficient moisture to support heavy snow accumulations, but areas in the northern black Hills could expected 1-3″. Heaviest accumulations will hold in the Hills, but the foothills could see a trace/dusting of snowfall. A few light rain showers possible before the colder air sweeps in from the northwest overnight.

Once the cold front moves through overnight, a nd the system continues to move off toward the eastern part of the state, skies will begin to clear bringing partly to mostly sunny conditions Sunday. Cooler air will settle in with highs being in the low to mid 30s tomorrow and breezy conditions with a few gusts of 30 mph possible. Cold start to the week in the low 30s, and another round of snow could bring heavier accumulations to the southern Black Hills Monday night and Tuesday. This system will move in from the southwest, pulling in some Gulf moisture which will help add up snow accumulations. Accumulations Tuesday look to be 2-3″ for the Hills, 1″ for Rapid City.

Mild end to the week for the start of the New Year. Heading into next weekend, temperatures will be back in the mid 40s.

