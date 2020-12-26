New skatepark combines skateboarding with God

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has deterred some from opening businesses and even closed others, but for one skateboarder, the virus couldn’t keep him from spreading God’s word with an indoor skatepark.

Grace and Peace. Two words that don’t usually come to mind for people thinking about skateboarding.

But for Derrick Unrein, those two words couldn’t be more fitting.

“It’s a crazy world out there, skate parks can be a rough place, skateboarding is a dark culture sometimes, so we want people to come in here an experience God’s love, peace in their life and for this to be a special place where they don’t just hear about God, but they feel it and experience it as soon as they walk through the door,” said Unrein, the founder of Process Skateboard Ministry.

G&P Indoor Skatepark stems from Process Skateboard Ministry, using the ups and downs of skateboarding to relate to life.

“Combining skateboarding with God is a very interesting thing,” said Unrein. “And skateboarders kind of question it and many church people kind of question it so for us it’s just a natural thing. My life juristically changed when I was 16 years old when I was introduced to both skateboarding and Jesus in the same year, so I just want to continue to share that with other people.”

Derik Albrecht is happy to have what he calls a winter sanctuary for skateboarders.

Even though he was unsure about the religious aspect at first, Albrecht says Unrein relates it to his favorite hobby.

“The first time I heard about it, I was really iffy on the situation because I didn’t know how he was going to present that to us,” said Albrecht, a skateboarder. “I worried it was going to be forced upon us but that’s not what it’s like here.” “The way that he presents it is a way that makes sense to me and I can understand.”

G&P SD is located on Watts Lane and their hours can be found on Facebook.

