New coffee shop opens up at the Rushmore Mall

This is the companies twelfth location and the first outside of their home state.
Located right in the front of the Rushmore Mall.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mountain Mudd Espresso, a Montana-based company opened its first location in South Dakota.

Owner Tanya Weinreis says what makes them unique is Mountain Mudd Espresso gets their product from a hands-on roaster up near Glacier National Park with weekly shipments of new coffee.

And Weinreis says she’s excited to have a location in the Mount Rushmore State.

”It’s a little scary coming to a new state and a new community and doing business with people you have never worked with before, but I’ve been welcomed and everyone has been so wonderful and kind,” says Weinreis.

The shop only has three employees but Weinreis plans to hire seven more.

